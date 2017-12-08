RLCS Season 4
Featured Tournaments
Smash Factor 6
- August 4th-6th 2017
- Mexico
- Wii U Singles, Melee Singles, Wii U Doubles, Melee Doubles
Low Tier City 5
- August 5th-6th 2017
- TX
- Wii U Singles, Melee Singles, PM Singles, Wii U Doubles
Super Smash Con 2017
- August 10th-13th 2017
- VA
- Wii U 1v1 Singles, Melee 1v1 Singles, Wii U 2v2 Doubles, 64 1v1 Singles
Summer Jam XI
- August 11th-13th 2017
- NJ
- Tekken 7, Injustice 2, Street Fighter V, BlazBlue: Central Fiction
RLCS Season 4
- 08/12/2017 - 11/20/2017
- NA Open Qualifier Day 1, EU Open Qualifier Day 1, EU Open Qualifier Day 2, NA Open Qualifier Day 2
Pasadena Regionals 2k17
- August 12th-13th 2017
- CA (SoCal)
- Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Singles
Heir 4
- August 17th-21st 2017
- United Kingdom
- Citrine Bracket, International Crews, Melee Singles, Melee Doubles
2GGC: SCR Saga
- August 19th-20th 2017
- CA (SoCal)
- Wii U Singles, Tekken 7, Street Fighter V, Wii U Doubles
Shine 2017
- August 25th-27th 2017
- MA
- Melee Singles, Wii U Singles, Melee Doubles, Wii U Doubles
First Attack 2017
- September 1st-3rd 2017
- Puerto Rico
- Rocket League 2v2, Wii U Singles, Street Fighter V Singles, Melee Singles
Recent Tournaments
IGX - International Gaming Expo
- July 28th-30th 2017
- TX
Get On My Level 2017
- July 28th-30th 2017
- ON (Canada)
Defend The North 2017
- July 28th-30th 2017
-
DreamHack Atlanta 2017
- July 21st-23rd 2017
- GA
Pokken Tournament at EVO
- July 15th, 2017
- NV
AnimEVO 2017
- July 14th-15th 2017
- NV
Evo 2017: Dragon Ball FighterZ Tournaments
- July 14th-15th 2017
- NV
Evo 2017
- July 14th-16th 2017
- NV
Get Smashed: Summer School (EVO Warm-up)
- July 13th, 2017
- NV
4th Annual PSG Classic
- July 12th-13th 2017
- NV