    Featured Tournaments

    Capcom Pro Tour Online 2017

    Registration Open
    • 04/29/2017 - 09/02/2017
    • Street Fighter V

    Injustice 2 Pro Series Online

    Registration Open
    • 06/19/2017 - 08/29/2017
    • Injustice 2

    Smash Factor 6

    • August 4th-6th 2017
    • Mexico
    • Wii U Singles, Melee Singles, Wii U Doubles, Melee Doubles

    Low Tier City 5

    Registration Open

    Tri-State Invitational

    • August 5th-6th 2017
    • Region Crews, Melee Singles

    Rage Within: Week #1

    Registration Open
    • August 6th-7th 2017
    • United States
    • (PS4) Tekken

    Super Smash Con 2017

    Registration Open
    • August 10th-13th 2017
    • VA
    • Wii U 1v1 Singles, Melee 1v1 Singles, Wii U 2v2 Doubles, 64 1v1 Singles

    Summer Jam XI

    Registration Open
    • August 11th-13th 2017
    • NJ
    • Tekken 7, Injustice 2, Street Fighter V, BlazBlue: Central Fiction

    RLCS Season 4

    Registration Open
    • 08/12/2017 - 11/20/2017
    • NA Open Qualifier Day 1, EU Open Qualifier Day 1, EU Open Qualifier Day 2, NA Open Qualifier Day 2

    Pasadena Regionals 2k17

    Registration Open
    • August 12th-13th 2017
    • CA (SoCal)
    • Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3 Singles

    Heir 4

    • August 17th-21st 2017
    • United Kingdom
    • Citrine Bracket, International Crews, Melee Singles, Melee Doubles

    2GGC: SCR Saga

    Registration Open
    • August 19th-20th 2017
    • CA (SoCal)
    • Wii U Singles, Tekken 7, Street Fighter V, Wii U Doubles

    Shine 2017

    Registration Open
    • August 25th-27th 2017
    • MA
    • Melee Singles, Wii U Singles, Melee Doubles, Wii U Doubles

    First Attack 2017

    Registration Open
    • September 1st-3rd 2017
    • Puerto Rico
    • Rocket League 2v2, Wii U Singles, Street Fighter V Singles, Melee Singles

    Recent Tournaments

    IGX - International Gaming Expo

    • July 28th-30th 2017
    • TX

    Get On My Level 2017

    • July 28th-30th 2017
    • ON (Canada)

    Defend The North 2017

    • July 28th-30th 2017

    DreamHack Atlanta 2017

    • July 21st-23rd 2017
    • GA

    Pokken Tournament at EVO

    • July 15th, 2017
    • NV

    AnimEVO 2017

    • July 14th-15th 2017
    • NV

    Evo 2017: Dragon Ball FighterZ Tournaments

    • July 14th-15th 2017
    • NV

    Evo 2017

    • July 14th-16th 2017
    • NV

    Get Smashed: Summer School (EVO Warm-up)

    • July 13th, 2017
    • NV

    4th Annual PSG Classic

    • July 12th-13th 2017
    • NV